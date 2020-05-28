Mary-Kate Olsen Files For Divorce After Her Husband’s Ex-Wife Moves In

Mary-Kate Olsen and husband Olivier Sarkozy’s separation process ultimately got blocked as New York City courts remained closed amid the coronavirus lockdown. In April, she filed for divorce but it got rejected due to increasing coronavirus cases in the country. Mary was finally able to refile for divorce after the courts reopened on May 25. She made a request to file an emergency divorce petition and Olivier’s ex might have something to do with that.

Reportedly, Mary-kate Olsen decided to end things when Olivier invited his ex-wife, Charlotte Bernard, to move into their $5 million Bridgehampton home. Olsen filed in the hope that Sarkozy would not be able to kick her out of their house as he has invited his ex and her kids to stay with him. Olivier and Charlotte always remained on good terms even after their divorce.

According to Page Six, a source told the reason what may have caused the split – ”The moment Mary-Kate drove out of the driveway in April, Olivier had his mother, kids, and wait for this … Charlotte, his ex-wife, move in to keep them in a safer place, away from COVID”.

The source further claimed that there’s no romance between Charlotte and Olivier, he said – “It was not uncommon for Charlotte to be around and stay in a separate bedroom in the Hamptons on holidays or birthdays. They have two kids and have always put them first. In their French way, family comes first, even with a divorce. Charlotte was even at Olivier’s wedding to Mary-Kate”.

Mary-Kate Olsen tied the knot with Olivier in November 2015 after three years of dating. She filed for a divorce urgently as she claimed that Olivier has suddenly ended the lease of their NYC residence without her consent.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!