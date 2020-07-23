Martha Stewart At 78 Proves Age Is Just A Number With A Fun Pool-Side Selfie

The Martha Stewart Show host and American retail businesswoman Martha Stewart took her fans and followers by surprise yesterday following a poolside selfie on Instagram. The Television Personality who is quite active on Instagram posed for a selfie with a subtle pout with her swimming pool and gorgeous greenery next to her residence in the blurred backdrop.

Martha Stewart, 78, was praised by her fans, as the term ‘age is just a number’ perfectly suited the picture. The TV personality along with the pool side selfie also penned a note.

Martha Stewart’s note read, ” My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day! When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine free as possible, with a natural concrete finish-no paint- and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line.”

“I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles. After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!”she further added.

Below are some of the praises and adorable comments which Martha Stewart’s followers had for her:

” Oh Martha serving lookssss!!!!!!! OMG! “

“You have some nerve lookin this H*T at 78 years young 🔥🔥🔥 now lemme get that skin care routine!”

” You look beautiful Martha! Wish me luck! It’s my last semester of nursing school!!!”

” Kardashians could NEVER, Martha”

” Oh ok Martha!! That’s how you’re serving us on #Day1000 of Covid isolation 😍😍😍”

” Good Lord is that Martha?”

” QUEEN YOU LOOK SO GOOD I LOVE YOU!!”

“Looking incredible💜💜💜”

Following all the comments, Martha Stewart also made sure to share a few glimpses of her pool and lush greenery from her backyard with series of gorgeous pictures.

She also had a note along with the pictures that read, ” Many of you asked to see the pool and gardens out East. Here are some random shots of a beautiful old property I have gardened here for thirty years It’s nice to see the trees matured and the plants settle in”