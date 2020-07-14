Maroon 5, the popular boy band and 3 times Grammy award-winning musical group, back in May, had made it official following the ongoing global pandemic that they have rescheduled their North American tour to 2021.

The boy band was to originally kick start their tour from 30th May. But due to COVID-19, they have rescheduled to summer 2021.

On 15th May, taking to their Twitter handle, Maroon 5 had a tweet for their fans.

The tweet read, “We must announce that we will regretfully be rescheduling our upcoming 2020 tour. All dates currently scheduled between May 30th and September 17th, 2020 are being rescheduled for the summer of 2021. We look forward to having the opportunity to be back out on the road next year.”

We must announce that we will regretfully be rescheduling our upcoming 2020 tour. All dates currently scheduled between May 30th and September 17th, 2020 are being rescheduled for the summer of 2021. We look forward to having the opportunity to be back out on the road next year. pic.twitter.com/zZfdsXR0DY — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) May 15, 2020

As promised, the ‘Sugar’ hitmakers yesterday took to their social media handles with an important announcement.

They tweeted, “ANNOUNCEMENT: We’ve rescheduled the US 2020 tour dates and are looking forward to being back on tour with you next year! Tickets are available NOW, with the exception of the NEW Madison Square Garden show on September 10, 2021, which goes on sale Friday, July 24.”

ANNOUNCEMENT: We’ve rescheduled the US 2020 tour dates and are looking forward to being back on tour with you next year! Tickets are available NOW, with the exception of the NEW Madison Square Garden show on September 10, 2021 which goes on sale Friday, July 24. pic.twitter.com/GQNZoNdDeb — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) July 13, 2020

Maroon 5 further added, “For anyone who already had tickets to the canceled CITI Field show, you will receive an email from Live Nation for details and special pre-sale information. Head to http://Maroon5.com for more details. #M5TOUR2021”

For anyone who already had tickets to the canceled CITI Field show, you will receive an email from Live Nation for details and special pre-sale information. Head to https://t.co/kLEG1EzyXH for more details. #M5TOUR2021 — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) July 13, 2020

Below are the rescheduled dates and venues of Maroon 5’s North American tour for 2021. They have updated the same on their official Facebook page.

July 15th – Chula Vista, CA – Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (US)

July 17th – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater (US)

July 21st – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center (US)

July 23rd – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre (US)

July 25th – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre (US)

July 26th – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion(US)

July 28th – Portland, OR – Moda Center(US)

July 30th – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre(US)

July 31st – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena(Canada)

August 3rd – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place(Canada)

August 7th – St.Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center(US)

August 9th – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater (US)

August 11th – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena (US)

August 14th – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena(US)

August 16th – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion(US)

August 18th – Little Rock, AK – Simmons Bank Arena(US)

August 20th – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre(US)

August 21st – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center (US)

August 23rd – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre(US)

August 25th – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park (US)

August 26th – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center(US)

August 28th – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center(US)

August 30th – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field(US)

September 1st – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater(US)

September 2nd – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage(Canada)

September 4th – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion(US)

September 5th – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium(US)

September 7th – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live(US)

September 10th – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden(US)

September 12th – Boston, MA – Fenway Park(US)

September 13th – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center(US)

September 15th – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park (US)

September 17th – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion(US)

September 23rd – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre(US)

September 24th – Tampa, FL – MID FLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (US)

September 27th – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheatre (US)

September 28th – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (US)

October 1st – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion(US)

October 2nd – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium(US)

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!