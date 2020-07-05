Mark Ruffalo Wishes Happy 4th July To His Fans By Sharing Captain America’s A$$ & Twitterati Is Having A Field Day

Hollywood celebrities are celebrating 4th July in a big way. Many stars took to social media to wish their fans on the big day but it was Mark Ruffalo’s post mentioning Chris Evans aka Captain America which is making everyone laugh out loud.

Mark Ruffalo who plays the role of Hulk in the MCU films took to Twitter to share a pic of Captain America’s rear. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Happy #4thOfJuly”

It was actually a joke in reference to 2019 MCU film Avengers: Endgame, where Captain America played by Chris Evans’ a$$, was called as, “That is America’s a$$”

The picture has caught the fancy of many as people can’t stop laughing.

A Twitter user named Erin wrote, “the only america i celebrate”

Another one with username @ferencgonczol wrote, “lol what the heck… this is a b*tt but what a b*tt”

Have a look at some more hilarious comments below:

A happy fourth to AMERICAS ASS. ❤️🙌🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/w68otWR2xS — ︽✵︽ Maddy︽✵︽ (@MaddyCastiel) July 4, 2020

Robert Downey Jr. also shared an Iron Man style pic on his Instagram to wish everyone a Happy 4th July. Along with the pic, he wrote, “Wishing you all safe distance shenanigans, and quality time with family and friends… #happy4th”

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo was recently seen in the HBO series I Know This Much Is True. He played a double role of Dominick Birdsey & Thomas Birdsey in the show and was appreciated for his performance. Mark Ruffalo also contributed to the show as an executive producer.

