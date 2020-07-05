J.K. Rowling's 'Transphobic' Comments Condemned By 2 Of World’s Biggest Harry Potter Fan Sites

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling called in for trouble with her latest column which was labelled ‘Transphobic’. After all that followed, now two of the world’s biggest Harry Potter fansites The Leaky Cauldron and MuggleNet, have condemned her anti-trans comments and have also announced their measures to not support her.

If you are unaware, recently J.K. Rowling in a write-up spoke about the struggles of women menstruating amid the pandemic. While her thoughts were correct, what did not go well with netizens is the fact that she decided to give a side-eye to the transgender community. Rowling was schooled for the same. Later Daniel Radcliffe AKA Harry Potter, Ema Watson and even Rupert Grint condemned her remarks.

Now, The Leaky Cauldron and MuggleNet have issued almost similar statements. In the same, they have condemned her words and according to Screenrant has called it “harmful and disproven” and that it was “distasteful”.

As mention in the report in Screenrant, the statement regarding J.K. Rowling reads, “The Harry Potter fandom has been going strong for more than 20 years, and we are so proud to have been there alongside so many, celebrating, learning, and growing together.

As this fandom enters its third decade, J.K. Rowling has chosen this time to loudly pronounce harmful and disproven beliefs about what it means to be a transgender person. In addition to the distaste we feel for her choice to publish these statements during Pride Month—as well as during a global reckoning on racial injustice—we find the use of her influence and privilege to target marginalized people to be out of step with the message of acceptance and empowerment we find in her books and celebrated by the Harry Potter community.

Although it is difficult to speak out against someone whose work we have so long admired, it would be wrong not to use our platforms to counteract the harm JK Rowling has caused. Our stance is firm: Transgender women are women. Transgender men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. Intersex people exist and should not be forced to live in the binary. We stand with Harry Potter fans in these communities, and while we don’t condone the mistreatment JKR has received for airing her opinions about transgender people, we must reject her beliefs.

We have seen countless people use the Potter books and fan fiction to explore their own identities while spreading love and acceptance. We know that this is still possible, and we know that we want to continue to be part of that movement. We are committed to doing better work in our community to uplift and centre the people who have been marginalized and create positive change from within our fandom platforms.”

As per the statement both the websites will continue to cover her work and updates of the Lumos Foundation. But they won’t feature any update about Rowling’s personal life.

