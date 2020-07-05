Former Governor Of California Arnold Schwarzenegger has had a long journey and struggle to reach the position where he is today. Be it in bodybuilding or acting, he has been an inspiration for many across the globe for decades. Born in a small village named Thal in Austria, to relocating to the United States to pursue his dreams in bodybuilding was without a doubt a big move for the Terminator actor.

But at the same time, he is proud of taking that decision and also truly believes that the very term ‘America The Land Of Opportunity’ has been so true for him. As he has acheived way more than he could have ever dreamt about and is thankful for the nation.

Yeterday (4th July), on the occasion of US Independence day, Arnold Schwarzenegger thanked the nation for giving him an opportunity to live the American dream. The actor shared a special video along with a caption that read, “Happy birthday, America. Thank you for letting me live the American Dream. We must fight every day to make sure that dream is as true for a Black child born in Minneapolis as it was for a white bodybuilder born in Austria.”

Happy birthday, America. Thank you for letting me live the American Dream. We must fight every day to make sure that dream is as true for a Black child born in Minneapolis as it was for a white bodybuilder born in Austria. via @attn pic.twitter.com/rM95vb3twC — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 4, 2020

In the video, addressing the Black Lives Movement, Arnold Schwarzenegger said, “Some might say this is no time to rejoice. We have Americans who cannot breathe, except on ventilators. Who cannot breathe because of a knee on their neck, because of oppression and racism.”

“Millions of others are holding their breath, because they have lost their jobs, worry about how to pay the rent and feed their family. So it is true we face hard, difficult things. That we have wounds and anguish that desperately need healing. ” added the actor

Talking from an immigrant point of view, Arnold Schwarzenegger stated that there are millions across the globe yearning to breathe the free air of America, they risk their lives to get there because they understand the promise of the US. He also mentioned no matter which part of the world he goes, people approach him and ask him how to get to America, which does make him proud as a citizen of the great nation.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also shared a heartwarming experience that he da during his initial days in America as he said, “When I came to this country I had no money. I Had absolutely nothing. 6 0r 7 of people from the gym came over to my tiny little apartment and brought me bedsheets, silverware, plates, wall hangings, and a black and white TV. I couldn’t believe their generosity. One of the guys said it was a special day called ‘Thanksgiving’ and invited me to his parents house for turkey dinner. They welcomed me, a total stranger, to their home. It revealed to me the tremendous big heart of America.”

“As long as I live, I will never forget the day when I raised my hand and took the oath of citizenship that I would bear true faith and allegiance to the United States Of America. I’m still proud to call myself American and citizen of this great nation.” added Arnold.

He also further thanked all men and women in uniform who with their great services for over 200 years have protected the freedoms that the citizens enjoy there.

