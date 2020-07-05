Amber Heard To Be Allowed In Court During Ex-Husband Johnny Depp’s Testimony In Libel Trial

Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun has taken a new turn. As per the newest update, Depp’s ex-wife is allowed to attend the trial until she is called to give evidence. The move has come in against what the Depp was wishing for and below are all the details.

For the unversed, Johnny Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and executive editor Dan Wootton. The reason is a 2018 article that claimed that he was violent and abusive to his then-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor strongly rubbishes those allegations.

Now according to The Hollywood Reporter, a court order was published on Saturday. According to which, judge Andrew Nicol has said that not allowing Amber Heard in the Johnny Depp Libel trial “would inhibit the defendants in the conduct of their defence”

Meanwhile, Depp’s lawyer had requested the court to not allow Amber Heard before she is called to testify. He reasoned that it would be more reliable if she would not be present during Jonny Depp’s cross-questioning

Following these claims, the Judge address that it is The Sun and Wootton who are in the defence and not Amber Heard. The trial which was scheduled in March was pushed and will now begin this Tuesday. It is expected to go on for three weeks.

