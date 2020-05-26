Madonna Strips To A See-Through Bra & Knickers In This Raunchy Post & It’s Jaw-Dropping!

61-year-old Madonna has sent the internet in a frenzy. The American singer-songwriter has sent Instagram into a state of shock after she practically bared it all in her latest Insta post.

Wearing nothing but an absolute see-through bra that very clearly showed off her nipples and raunchy knickers, Madonna made it very clear that she gave no fuck about people’s opinions on her outfit.

Madonna set the temperatures soaring with the post and shared a caption that reads, “Current Wardrobe Sitch………………And for those of you who are offended in any way by this photo then I want to let you know that I have successfully graduated from the University of Zero F*^ks Given. Thanks for coming to my Graduation Ceremony! 🎓 Class of 2020! 🎉🎉🎉 @stevenkleinstudio.”

While several industry folks like Katy Perry Debi Mazar and Courtney Love showered love for Madonna, fans lashed out brutally at the ‘Like A Player’ singer. Where one user commented, “Not offended but WHY?” several others called her a “grandma”. Trolls also said that the singer looked desperate for attention.

Well, this is not the first time, Madonna has shocked her fans and users of social media. She recently said that there were traces of COVID-19 antibodies found in her system and she would go for a nice drive with her windows open.

Madonna took to her Instagram handle to shared a post that read, “Took a test the other day and I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, and I’m gonna roll down the window and I’m gonna breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining.”

She however later sent out a clarification on what she meant with the post. Madonna said, “When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time. We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now.”

