Little Women: Atlanta Fame Ashley Ross No More; Succumbs To Injuries In Car Accident

Popular American reality star, Ashley Ross of the Little Women: Atlanta fame has breathed her last yesterday. The actress, better known as Ms Minnie has succumbed to fatal injuries caused due to a hit and run accident.

The 34-year-old star’s management company confirmed the news with a statement that read, “It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

A certain report by The People has quoted Ashley’s personal publicist Liz Dixson revealing that Ashley was gravely injured when her car collided with another vehicle near the Old National Hwy in Atlanta at about 11:00 PM on Sunday. It is stated that Ross succumbed to her injuries the very next day at the Grady Memorial Hospital at around 10:30 PM.

Ashley was said to be in a relationship with music producer Slickbeatz since 2019 and is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, grandmother Rose Deloney, aunt Veronica Deloney and uncle John Deloney.

Ross’ co-star Amanda Salinas took to her social media handle to big a heartfelt goodbye to her friend and costar. Amanda’s post read, “As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever 💔 I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama and aunt . You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!!” continued Salinas. “I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken 😭💔 Rest In Peace my love.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!