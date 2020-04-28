‘Bachelor’ Star Lauren Bushnell & Husband Chris Lane Forced To Postpone Honeymoon Plans Amid Lockdown

Amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, everybody has self-quarantined themselves and thanks to the house arrest, people are now able to spend time with their loved ones. ‘Bachelor’ fame Lauren Bushnell is also spending a lot of time with husband Chris Lane.

Interestingly, both Lauren and Chris are all set to feature in the spin-off of Bachelor. The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’ is currently on-air. The show wrapped up filming in February.

The couple got married in October last year and are currently isolating together in their Nashville home. COVID-19 has flipped the switch on their big honeymoon plans, forcing them to postpone their romantic getaway that was originally scheduled for April. Lane is a touring country artist and he had especially freed up his schedule for the big getaway. “I’d purposely taken time off ’cause we were going to go on a honeymoon,” Lane mentioned in the interview.

Both Bushnell and Lane are trying to keep busy as well as keep the romance alive in these strange times. Lauren seems to be enjoying spending time with her husband but she knows he misses touring. “As much as we’re enjoying time together, I know he’s missing doing what he loves so much. So I feel kind of bad forever complaining about how crazy his schedule is, ’cause I definitely see how much he misses doing what he loves,” says the actress.

