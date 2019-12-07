Liam Payne Slammed By Netizens For Disrespecting Bisexuality In His New Album LP1

One Direction star Liam Payne has received flak for disrespecting bisexual women in his solo debut album “LP1”, specifically in the lyrics to his number “Both Ways”.

Payne released the album on December 6 to largely poor reviews by music critics and fans alike, with listeners taking to social media to vent out their anger, prompting the hashtag #LiamPayneIsOverParty to become a trending topic on Twitter, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Many followers took issue to the lyrics of “Both Ways”, in which Payne sings about a threesome with two women, accusing the star of fetishising bisexuality.

One user wrote: “liam fetishizing bisexuality is not him coming to terms with his own sexuality. liam being crude, offensive and also corny when talking about sex is just gross. There’s nothing to salvage. He’s done #liampayneisoverparty.”

Another wrote: “Nah you don’t get to fetishize bisexual girls and get profit off of it, we are not a sexual fantasy for straight men. im disgusted #liampayneisoverparty.”

“LP1” is the first solo album from Payne since his boy band One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

