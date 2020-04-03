Leonardo DiCaprio Starts An Initiative To Feed The Needy Ones; Tech Giant Apple & Others Join Him For The Good Deed

Owing to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the entire world is going through a crisis. As in most of the countries, lockdown is observed, the lives of people have been affected. Especially, the daily wage workers are going through a miserable life condition. In a wake of such a situation, commoners, as well as several celebrities, lend a helping hand. Now, joining the long list of good doers is none other than Leonardo DiCaprio.

Yesterday, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star launched an initiative, America’s Food Fund, in order to feed the low-income families by raising funds. He is getting huge support from technology giant Apple and Philanthropist Lauren Powell Jobs. The collected sum will be given to various organizations that work for feeding the needy ones.

Apple is proud to support @ChefJoseAndres’s @WCKitchen and @FeedingAmerica. We can only overcome this crisis if we make sure that every person has the essentials they need to care for themselves, their families and the vulnerable people in their lives. https://t.co/Hd5iioL4bD — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 2, 2020

Many celebrities including Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey also did their bit for Leonardo’s initiative.

Proud to have donated to support #AmericasFoodFund, a new initiative directly supporting @FeedingAmerica & @WCKitchen to feed those in need & impacted by #COVID19. Thankful for my friends @leodicaprio @laurenepowell and @apple for putting this together. ❤️ https://t.co/jTxd4WjrgA — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 2, 2020

I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 2, 2020

Meanwhile, recently Arnold Schwarzenegger announced that he has set up a GoFundMe page called the Frontline Responders Fund, which is established to provide equipment for frontline medical workers. He donated $ 1 million ($1.43 million) for the equipment and urged others to lend a helping hand.

On Instagram, he wrote, “I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better. This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I’m proud to be part of it. I donated 1 million dollars, and I hope that all of you who can will step up to support these heroes. Go to the link in my bio to help out.”

