Ram Gopal Varma Comes Clear About The Joke Of Being Coronavirus Positive: “I Knew I Would Get Trolled”

Ram Gopal Varma is known for his edgy humour and he has done it again. There have been many-a-times in the past in which his humour has landed him in trouble. He recently posted that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus but he’s not.

He was slammed for joking in such an insensitive way during the times of current disaster. Twitterati took no time to fill up the replies to his tweets with comments shaming him for doing such a thing.

In an interview with Mid Day, he clarified his stance and said “The only way to remain sane in such a [grim] situation is to joke about it, else we will get into depression. I knew I would get trolled for it. I believe a complaint has been filed against me for spreading false information. But it was meant as an April Fool joke, nothing else.”

His tweet read, “My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona.” Which he followed with, “Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s an April Fool joke. it’s his fault and not mine. Anyway, I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I didn’t offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them.”

He’s right now under the lockdown in his Hyderabad office and he also sang and write a song on Coronavirus titled as Kanipinchani Purugu Corona. He tweeted the song with the caption as, “He not only sang it but wrote the lyrics as well. “FULL SONG OF CORONAVIRUS inspired by #coronavirus. Music by @sandykeys111 , Creative Editing by @vfxrakesh , Lyriced and Edited by ME ..DON’T ENJOY.”

He then shared how well is that song trending on YouTube, “Corona at no.1 and corona song trending at no.2

This is not April Fool ..My purugu song in 3 hours crossed the TFI celebrity song of 3 days views ..Why why why ??”

