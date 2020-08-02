Lenny Kravitz Wishes 'Aquaman' Jason Momoa A Happy Birthday, Netizens Hail Lisa Bonet's Choice In Men!

Aquaman and Game Of Thrones fame Jason Momoa turned 41 yesterday. Internet was flooding with wishes for the handsome Khal Drogo. But one wish that has caught the Internet’s frenzy and has them going aww is Momoa wife Lisa Bonet’s ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz. The man wished Momoa in an adorable way, and netizens are convinced that Bonet has got the best men in her life.

Lenny Kravitz, took to Instagram and a shared a monochrome picture of him with Jason Momoa. While the picture gave the cool gangsta vibes, Kravitz wrote, “Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies. One family. One love.” Replying to the coolest wish, Jason Momoa wrote, “love you ohana. miss u,” along with some weird emoticons, truly Momoa style.

But now, however, the two gentlemen were adorable as they connected pretty well leaving behind the past, it was Lisa Bonet who has been trending on Twitter ever since. Yes, fans of the three are happy to see them bonding and are jealous of Bonet for having the hottest and the most adorable men in her life.

A Twitter user wrote, “Lisa Bonet needs to give us her prayer transcripts right along with Ciara. A Ted Talk would be nice too.” Another wrote, “Let’s not get it twisted, Jason Momoa & Lenny Kravitz are the lucky ones. It’s Lisa Bonet.”

The funniest and well, accurate one wrote, “Sometimes I wonder what Lisa Bonet did in a past life to be able to land both of these incredibly sexy men in her life. She must have very good karma.”

Below are a few reactions compiled:

Lisa Bonet needs to give us her prayer transcripts right along with Ciara. A Ted Talk would be nice too https://t.co/ndikRpEanN — Jenn Jenn (@JennMonay) August 1, 2020

Let’s not get it twisted, Jason Momoa & Lenny Kravitz are the lucky ones. It’s Lisa Bonet 😍 pic.twitter.com/m4mJu0Zcom — Mychal (@mychal3ts) August 2, 2020

Sometimes I wonder what Lisa Bonet did in a past life to be able to land both of these incredibly sexy men in her life. She must have very good karma. pic.twitter.com/9mXY6h9pFi — Samantha (@erin_samantha07) August 1, 2020

How Lisa Bonet flexin on us and she not even in the damn pic 😂 pic.twitter.com/XWnETWTHwS — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) August 1, 2020

Everyone think Lisa Bonet is lucky and she is but she’s obviously special and Jason and Lenny are the lucky ones 😍 pic.twitter.com/fFPnV5tI6G — Since1985 (@Since19854) August 1, 2020

Let’s be real: #LisaBonet has truly cornered the cock market. I’ve never seen a more delicious charcuterie board in my life… pic.twitter.com/L3kkckDlla — Jessimae Peluso (@JessimaePeluso) August 1, 2020

Lord, I see what you have done for Lisa Bonet…🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/wowAYRYhth — Dylan St. Jaymes (@Dylan_StJaymes) August 1, 2020

People say what's Lisa Bonet's secret, but honestly it takes two secure ass dudes to rock like this. I have the utmost respect for them pic.twitter.com/hLA3D9gxCb — Your Black Droog (Out of Office Reply) (@Oaklanthology) August 1, 2020

Fun fact Jason Momoa manifested Lisa Bonet. He saw her for the first time when he was 8 years old on tv and knew she was his one. He told his mom he was going to meet her one day and have her, he says, “Anything is possible, I married Lisa Bonet” — DJ 🔮 (@LightAsiiDJ) August 2, 2020

I need to subscribe to Lisa Bonet’s Ted Talk or sacrifice a Bambi because this is ridiculous. Don’t none of my exes look like these mofos! pic.twitter.com/H6ttWob6In — CrazySexyTru (@OptimusTru) August 2, 2020

