Lenny Kravitz Wishes 'Aquaman' Jason Momoa A Happy Birthday, Netizens Hail Lisa Bonet's Choice In Men!
Lenny Kravitz Wishes ‘Aquaman’ Jason Momoa A Happy Birthday, Netizens Hail Lisa Bonet’s Choice In Men! (Photo Credit – Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz Instagram)

Aquaman and Game Of Thrones fame Jason Momoa turned 41 yesterday. Internet was flooding with wishes for the handsome Khal Drogo. But one wish that has caught the Internet’s frenzy and has them going aww is Momoa wife Lisa Bonet’s ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz. The man wished Momoa in an adorable way, and netizens are convinced that Bonet has got the best men in her life.

Lenny Kravitz, took to Instagram and a shared a monochrome picture of him with Jason Momoa. While the picture gave the cool gangsta vibes, Kravitz wrote, “Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies. One family. One love.” Replying to the coolest wish, Jason Momoa wrote, “love you ohana. miss u,” along with some weird emoticons, truly Momoa style.

But now, however, the two gentlemen were adorable as they connected pretty well leaving behind the past, it was Lisa Bonet who has been trending on Twitter ever since. Yes, fans of the three are happy to see them bonding and are jealous of Bonet for having the hottest and the most adorable men in her life.

A Twitter user wrote, “Lisa Bonet needs to give us her prayer transcripts right along with Ciara. A Ted Talk would be nice too.” Another wrote, “Let’s not get it twisted, Jason Momoa & Lenny Kravitz are the lucky ones. It’s Lisa Bonet.”

The funniest and well, accurate one wrote, “Sometimes I wonder what Lisa Bonet did in a past life to be able to land both of these incredibly sexy men in her life. She must have very good karma.”

Below are a few reactions compiled:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out