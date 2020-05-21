Lana Del Rey SLAMS Beyoncé, Ariana Grande & Other Female Singers For Making Songs About Being S*xy, Fu**ing & Cheating

Video Games‘ singer Lana Del Rey has stirred the social media with her latest controversial stint. While talking about culture, she taunts female singers like Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, and Camila Cabello. Her statement is receiving a mixed response from her followers.

A few hours ago, Lana shared a picture on Instagram. It has a long text, in which she is brutally honest about her views. She mentioned the names of Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and others and slammed them for making songs which are all about being nude, fu**king, cheating, and other things. She also took a dig at trolls, who says that Lana has taken women 100 years backward.

Lana writes, “Question for culture: Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f******, cheating etc. Can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?”

“I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world. With all of the topics women are finally allowed to explore I just want to say over the last ten years I think it’s pathetic my minor lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes submissive or passive role in my relationships has often made people say I’ve set women back hundreds of years,” she continues.

Check out the complete post below:





Replying on the post, one user wrote, “please respect EVERY woman. women can choose what they want to do and you don’t have anything to say about it. if they want to sing about s*x they can, your thoughts about it don’t matter. denigrate women about their choice is just coward.” Also, several other reactions are coming in on the post. Some even demanded of deleting the post.

What’re your thoughts about Lana Del Rey’s post?

