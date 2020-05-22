Lady Gaga Was TOO ASHAMED To Hang Out With Her Rain On Me’ Co-Singer Ariana Grande

Both Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are working in the music industry for a long time now, but they haven’t been close friends until now. Finally, Chromatica singer has opened up about why it took so long for this friendship to exist.

Both Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have met each other many-a-times before this during various events and ceremonies. But there has been no news about them partying together or bonding over mutual interests.

In a conversation with Zane Lowe of Apple Beats 1, Lady Gaga said, “She was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful.”

She also added, “Eventually she called me on my s–t. She was, ‘You’re hiding.’ And I was like, ‘I am hiding. I’m totally hiding.’ And then this friendship blossomed.”

On her latest song Rain On Me with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga said, “It’s compounded all of my feelings about life, feelings about the world, feelings about the industry, what I had to compromise and go through to get to where I am. And I had to put it there. And when I was able to finally celebrate it, I said, You know what? I’m not nothing without a steady hand. I’m not nothing unless I know I can. I’m still something if I don’t get a man, I’m a free woman’,” she described.

