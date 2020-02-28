Reality TV star Kylie Jenner recently posted an adorable picture of her daughter Stormi on Instagram.

In the image, the two-year-old kid is seen puffing out her lips and holding a bejewelled handbag in her hand.

“Love of my life,” she captioned the image.

Reacting to the image, a user commented: “cute daughter.”



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Another one wrote: “So lovely.”

The post comes after the cosmetics billionaire tried to trademark her daughter’s name recently.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!