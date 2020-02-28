Reality TV star Kylie Jenner recently posted an adorable picture of her daughter Stormi on Instagram.

In the image, the two-year-old kid is seen puffing out her lips and holding a bejewelled handbag in her hand.

Kylie Jenner's 2-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Is Already A Star In The Making; See Pics!
Kylie Jenner’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Is Already A Star In The Making; See Pics!

“Love of my life,” she captioned the image.

Reacting to the image, a user commented: “cute daughter.”


Another one wrote: “So lovely.”

The post comes after the cosmetics billionaire tried to trademark her daughter’s name recently.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out