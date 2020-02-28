Reality TV star Kylie Jenner recently posted an adorable picture of her daughter Stormi on Instagram.
In the image, the two-year-old kid is seen puffing out her lips and holding a bejewelled handbag in her hand.
“Love of my life,” she captioned the image.
Reacting to the image, a user commented: “cute daughter.”
Trending
Another one wrote: “So lovely.”
The post comes after the cosmetics billionaire tried to trademark her daughter’s name recently.
