Kristen Bell is the latest Hollywood celeb who has become a victim of deepfake technology. Those who don’t know, the technology has been used several times to replace the face of a popular celeb or politician with someone other. A lot of times, this is used to replace adult performers’ faces with those of Hollywood celebs. It’s called deepfake because it’s done so efficiently that you can’t find a difference between real and the copy.

The 39-year-old star came to know about the issue when her husband Dax Shepard told her about it. Needless to say, she was shocked to know about it.

Opening up about the same, Kristen Bell told Vox.com, “I was just shocked,”

“It’s hard to think about that I’m being exploited.” she further added.

Now that’s indeed very concerning and we hope some action is soon taken against it.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Kristen Bell said that she is raising her two daughters to be “anti-racists”, adding that she doesn’t care about their s*xual choices.

In an interview with Channel Q, the actress took a vow to continue her two daughters, Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five, as anti-racists, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Talking about the same she said that when they send them into the world, they are going to be formidable, opinionated, kind, morally-compassed women. She also said that she is so grateful for that.

Kristen Bell was last seen in the animated film Frozen 2. The film proved to be a bigger success than the previous part.

