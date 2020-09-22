Kobe Bryant's Wife Vanessa Bryant DENIES The Allegations Of Kicking Her Mother Out Of The House

Yesterday news of Vanessa Bryant’s mother Sofia Laine getting kicked out of the house came in and ever since then there have been continuous theories doing the rounds on social media. Finally, the wife of late NBA player Kobe Bryant is setting the record straight for once and for all.

Laine spoke to Univision and revealed some shocking details about her personal life and mentioned that Vanessa kicked her out of the house post-Kobe’s death. Not just that, the mother also revealed that she was forced to return the car that was given to her earlier.

Now, according to Hollywood Unlocked, Vanessa Bryant is breaking her silence and said, “My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name.”

Bryant further added, “She has removed all her diamond jewellery, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn’t have my support. My husband and I have supported her financially for the past 20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony.”

Vanessa revealed that her mother didn’t support her and her three daughters post the death of Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.

It’s just so difficult to understand what went wrong between the mother-daughter duo because they were reportedly very close to each other. In an interview with Univision, Sofia said, “I need you to get out of this house.’ She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now (she spoke in Spanish)”.

Back in February, a source close to the US Weekly revealed that it was Vanessa Bryant’s mother Sofia Laine who was holding everything together and said, “Her mom is always with her and the girls (Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months) and she’s been keeping Vanessa strong and she’s the weight of her support system.”

