Kim Kardashian’s The Red Woman Look Sucking Lollipop Is The Hottest Thing You’ll See On The Internet Today!

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has shared a video that shows her sporting blazing red hair colour.

The 38-year-old showcased her fiery locks on Saturday as she sucked on a lollipop wearing a sheer red top and white furry bustier, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Meanwhile, Kim called the rumours that her sister Khloe, who just parted ways with Tristan Thompson, was the next Bachelorette “fake f***ing news”.

Fake fucking news big time!!!! https://t.co/sbI7JbSPpC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 23, 2019

Previously, Kim Kardashian West had said that the Canadian basketballer Tristan Thompson, who has cheated on her sister Khloe Kardashian will never change.

The Sunday night episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians took fans inside Thompson’s cheating scandal and revealed how Khloe and her famous family reacted in real time.

When photos and videos surfaced of Thompson, 27, getting close to another woman just two days before Khloe, 34, welcomed their daughter on April 12, the mother-to-be was in Cleveland, reports people.com.

As the news broke, cameras captured Kim, Kourtney (Kardashian), Kendall (Jenner) and Kylie (Jenner) all reacting separately back in Los Angeles, furiously texting one another about it.

