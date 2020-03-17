Kim Kardashian Spots A Live Lobster On Street; Troll Has A Super Mean Theory Terming Her ‘Plastic’

Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular Hollywood celebrities and her charm is undeniable. She is always making headlines for her on-point fashion looks and her oh-so-real personality on social media. We often spot her sharing a glimpse of her personal life on social media and love how she gives it back to her trolls.

Recently Kim shared a video of live lobster walking down her street on Twitter and wrote, “Just confused how a lobster is walking on my street in Calabasas! What is happening?!?!?!” Take a look at the video here:

Just confused how a lobster is walking on my street in Calabasas! What is happening?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/h5cy1IzTPI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 16, 2020

Well, netizens have the most amazing reaction to Kim’s video and one user wrote, “Science states lobsters are attracted to plastic, which could explain why he was near you”. Another user wrote, “You’ve never seen a lobster crossing the street? Poor”.

Here are the best reactions from the post:

Science states lobsters are attracted to plastic, which could explain why he was near you — BigJ (@Sheikh_ismaila) March 16, 2020

You've never seen a lobster crossing the street? Poor — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 16, 2020

He’s trying to steal ur plastic 😳 pic.twitter.com/BndVNbXF4T — sam/lorde stan (@samloveslorde) March 17, 2020

please show kanye i need his opinion on this — nudah (@yourdudenude) March 16, 2020

I'm pretty sure there's plenty of plastic, if you've used plastic before I'm pretty sure that's equivalent to seeing a Kardashian — BigJ (@Sheikh_ismaila) March 16, 2020

Life is crazy right now. Escaping his closed restaurant? — PatriotGrl64 (@PatriotGrl64) March 16, 2020

We can’t stop laughing. Tell us your favourite Twitter reaction in the comments down below.

