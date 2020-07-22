Kim Kardashian Drinks Alcohol Only For THIS Reason

Kim Kardashian is one of the most successful reality TV stars across the globe. She owns a beauty brand called KKW by Kim Kardashian and also shape-enhancing wear named Skims. The reality star has a TV show of her own with her family called ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

Kim has a massive fan following on social media with almost 180 million followers on Instagram. That’s a huge number, isn’t it?

The Kardashians are also known for their lavish lifestyle and throwing the best parties in town. Yes, that’s correct. We often see pictures and videos of the same on their social media accounts. Not just that, they’re really fond of drinks also. We get to see expensive alcohol on their Instagram accounts.

But do y’all know, Kim Kardashian isn’t really fond of drinking and only drinks for one reason? The reality star apparently hates the taste of alcohol and only poses with it for promotional reasons as long as she’s making money out of it.

That’s the case with all the influencers also, isn’t it?

Lately, Kim doesn’t really party also and goes to bed with her kids. Talking to Sunrise in an interview, she said, “I go to bed when the kids go to bed. I don’t drink, I don’t stay out late at night.”

Her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian told Elle, “Kimberly does not drink alcohol whatsoever….she’s just never been into it.”

She would rarely have a glass of champagne or wine at birthday parties or get-togethers, a source revealed to People.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!