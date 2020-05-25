Kim Kardashian Celebrates 6 Years Of Marriage With Kanye West: “Forever To Go Until The End”

Not for any controversy, Kim Kardashian is in news today as she is celebrating her sixth wedding anniversary with husband Kanye West. Amid the rumours of a rough patch between the two, Kim celebrated her anniversary with adorable pictures with Kanye and called him her forever. Scroll down to know and also don’t miss the pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Kim Kardashian in her caption wrote, “6 years down; forever to go Until the end.” In the first picture, Kim can be seen kissing Kanye West on his cheek. In the next, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star has wrapped her arms around Kanye making for a romantic picture.

The post has garnered a lot of praises. Fans and industry folks have been flooding in with wishes and love for one of the most spoken about couples. Kim Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner celebrated the day by putting up a series of pictures of the two. She wrote, “Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys.”

Kim (39) tied the knot with Kanye West (42) on May 24, 2014. The two said yes in a romantic ceremony in Italy. On her Insta story, Kim Kardashian shared a few pictures from her fairy tale wedding. Kim Kardashian and Kanye are parents to four kids including North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

In other news, recently there were reports that all is not well in Kim and Kanye’s paradise. It was being said that the two have been fighting with each other and had even sought professional help for the same. It was also reported that the two were spending their quarantine on two ends of their den.

