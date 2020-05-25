Dynasty Season 4 Update: Here’s EVERYTHING We Know About It So Far!

American prime time TV show Dynasty recently came out with its season 3. After the finale of Season 3 got telecasted on The CW on May 8, it started streaming on Netflix from May 23. The response so far has been so good and the people are already waiting for Season 4.

Those who don’t know, Dynasty is the remake of the 1981 American TV show which was telecasted till 1989. The show revolves around the dark, gritty, glamorous, and rollercoaster-like life of two rich families i.e. the Colbys and the Carringtons. The season 3 has a total of 20 episodes and since people are desperately waiting for the next season, here’s an update.

As per winkreport.com, season 4 of Dynasty is surely being made and it will start streaming on Netflix US and Canada in October 2021. Well that’s a lot of wait but as per nationeditions.com, the production of Dynasty’s 2 episodes was left in between due to Coronavirus Pandemic and it will impact the release of Season 4.

Here’s the reported star cast of Dynasty:

Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington

Grant Show as Blake Carrington

Rafael de la Fuente as Samuel Josiah “Sammy Jo” Jones

Robert Christopher Riley as Michael Culhane

Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby

Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt

Alan Dale as Joseph Anders

Daniella Alonso as Cristal Jennings

Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington

Alan Dale as Joseph Anders

What are your thoughts about Dynasty Season 4? Let us know in the comments section.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!