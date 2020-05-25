Logan Director James Mangold Has NO Problem Bringing Back Hugh Jackman As Wolverine

As Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine bid goodbye in Logan, fans were left broken. Any news of the actor reprising the legendary character comes in as a ray of hope. One such ray has shone from director James Mangold who has said that he is glad if the actor reprises the role as long as he doesn’t do that for money. Below is all that James has to say.

Logan that released back in 2017 is so far the final movie in the X-Men franchise followed by X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Wolverine. Earlier, Hugh Jackman himself had opened up that he will not wear the famous claws again. He had announced that Logan was the last film in the franchise.

Now, as there were rumours that after the famous Disney-Fox merger, there is room for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to make an appearance in the MCU. Now James Mangold who has various hit films to his credit including Ford v Ferrari and Walk The Line, talking about the same to comicbook.com, said, “I’d be startled that Hugh was strapping it on again.”

“What I’d be curious about if any one of these things happened would be, what are they doing with it? Meaning, I would have no qualm about it if someone had a good idea. If it’s basically, ‘I ran out of money and I needed a big paycheck, and I’m doing an empty film that cheapens the quality of the previous.’ Well, that would be its own sadness,” James Mangold added on Hugh Jackman returning to Wolverine.

The filmmaker then stressed on the fact that he doesn’t believe in reprising Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine just for the sake of it. He believes there needs to be a story in a place that leaves the audience asking for more.

