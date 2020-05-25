Khloe Kardashian VS Amy Schumer: When Comedian Made Fun Of The Reality Star’s Losing Weight: “She Lost A Kendall” – CELEBRITY RIVALS #9

Khloe Kardashian is making headlines every now and then. It was yesterday, the reality TV star got massively trolled for her new look. And the entire drama around her ex-boyfriend and NBA star, Tristan Thompson isn’t just stopping anytime soon. Also, her feud with stand-up comedian, Amy Schumer was once upon a time the talk of the town.

Back in 2015, Amy Schumer made fun of Khloe Kardashian losing weight in her SNL monologue and said, “We used to have Khloe, you know? Khloé was ours, right? But then Khloé, she lost half her body weight. She lost a Kendall.”

Amy Schumer literally bashed Kardashians in her monologue and started an unwanted feud with Khloe Kardashian. Although the monologue was funny and received mixed reactions from the fans. Some of them took it in a funny way and some of them started a feminism debate on how Amy being a woman can make fun of someone’s weight or colour.

Check out the monologue here:

Replying to her monologue on The Howard Stern show, Khloe Kardashian said, “I was more upset that someone claims they’re like a girl’s girl and that they’re all about women empowerment, and then she says that I’m not relatable because I’m not fat anymore… I’m proud, I’ve worked for three f@*%ing years to do this.”

Time and again even Amy is criticised for her weight and fans called out on her for having double standards. Although she apologised to Khloe immediately after she realised she shouldn’t have said this.

So, that’s that. Ever since this happened the two haven’t been on really good terms. Funny huh!

