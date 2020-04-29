Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Spark Dating RumoursAfter Being Spotted On Arizona Roadtrip!

Kendall Jenner seems to be spending a lot of quality time with popular NBA hunk, Devin Booker. The rumour mill was further fuelled after the Kendall was spotted rushing towards Devin’s Mercedez-Benz Maybach that the duo had parked at a rest stop at Arizona.

A certain report by TMZ states that after being cooped up inside her plush pad amid the COVID-19 quarantine phase, Kendall Jenner is now up to spending some cozy time with Devin Booker. A video shared by the portal suggests that though the duo tried their best to avoid public attention by being dressed in absolute causals, their fancy cars gave them away!

A certain source has been quoted by the portal saying, “Kendall Jenner and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is part of that small group.”

The source further said that duo went on vacation, not just for a much-needed break but also to remain out of the public eye for as far as possible. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner had been previously romantically linked to Ben Simmons, while Devin Booker was dating Kendall’s former Kardashian pan, Jordyn Woods.

Well, Kendall Jenner and Devis Booker certainly do make for one sassy couple. While we hope the affair lasts, do let us know your thoughts about the same.

