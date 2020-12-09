Who doesn’t want to see the lives of George Clooney and Amal Clooney on their phones and TV? Well, we are and looks like the actor knows it too. During a recent conversation, George revealed that he is pitching Keeping Up With the Clooneys as a replacement for the soon to go off-air Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Read on for more.

Advertisement

Imagine having reality cameras documenting the lives of George, his wife Amal and their three-year-old twins on Tuesday. It is definitely what many fans will be happy with. This announcement happened during a conversation about his upcoming Netflix film, The Midnight Sky.

Advertisement

During Tuesday’s (December 8) Daily Pop, Morgan Stewart from E! spoke to director-producer George Clooney made the surprising pitch of his own reality show. He said, “So, I’ve got a new idea. It’s E!, so I think this will fit perfectly. Just pitching it right now: Keeping Up With the Clooneys.”

Replying to George Clooney’s pitch immediately, the host said, “Listen, we will take it any second. Any time you want to give us that, done.”

In September this year, the Kardashians and Jenners announced the show will be going off-air after 15 years. In a statement released earlier this year, the family said, “We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Kim Kardashian had written, “I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Season 19 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians began in September. The series will conclude with their 20th and final season next year.

While we are excited for Keeping Up With The Clooneys, George Clooney is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming sci-fi space thriller, The Midnight Sky. It will release on Netflix on December 23. The film is based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel, Good Morning, Midnight. It also stars Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo.

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Make A Settlement Before Marriage To Protect Their Families’ Fortune?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube