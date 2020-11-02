Keanu Reeves Is A True Gentleman & His Latest Pics With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Are Proof

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant has been in Germany since August, where the former is currently shooting for the upcoming instalment in The Matrix franchise. Recently, the actor was spotted kissing his girlfriend when snapped outside the hotel.

Interestingly, he was sporting a buzz cut hairstyle and a clean-shaven face. He was also seen locking lips with his girlfriend Grant, who was sitting in the driver’s seat while he stood outside the window.

Now the two have been spotted once again in the German capital and the photographs went viral.

In the photographs, Keanu Reeves is a perfect gentleman who can be seen carrying three heavy bags of shopping while strolling alongside the visual artist girlfriend. Keanu could also be seen looking at Alexandra as they strolling towards their car after picking up some essentials. Needless to say, both were clearly enjoying the crisp Autumnal afternoon.

The John Wick star could be seen opting for casuals as he wrapped up in a black winter coat. He paired it up with a matching hoodie and dark denim jeans. Meanwhile, Alexandra Grant also opted for a casual chic display. She put on a puffy black jacket that she slipped on over a simple t-shirt and grey leggings.

The 47-year-old visual artist showcased her silver locks in a half-up hairdo and looked relaxed walking closely to Keanu during their outing. Alexandra and Keanu went public in November last year as a couple on the LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet. Since then fans have been speculating when the two began dating.

As per reports, the two have been friends for years before they started seeing each other. Ohio-born Grant is an artist and philanthropist who was responsible for the illustrations in Reeves’ books Ode to Happiness (2011) and Shadows (2016).

Grant also spoke about working together on their second book with W Magazine. She said, “We can spend a lot of time debating. Like, A raspberry hue? And should it be darker? We can get obsessive.”

On the other hand, Keanu Reeves’s new look Matrix 4 seems to be reminiscent of his character Neo in The Matrix (1999). Currently, the actor is shooting Berlin as production was halted in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

