Katy Perry Teams Up With Pokemon For A Very Special 25th Anniversary Celebration Surprise!

As we step into 2021, pop star Katy Perry dropped a surprise for everyone with her new project which is said to be close to her heart. The singer is now teaming up with on a new music program in honour of 25th anniversary of Pokemon. Read on to know more details.

Reportedly, the collaboration is named as “P25 Music,” and will feature “surprise global activations” throughout the year. While not many details are revealed yet, the pop star will be collaborating with Universal Music Group.

Katy Perry has also opened up about her collaboration with the Pokemon Company during an interview with People Magazine. She said, “I love being a part of anything that is playful and is good storytelling and has really good messages to share with the world. Now having a child myself, I understand that it’s so important to play. This is a continued extension of who I am.”

The report also pointed out that “Not the End of the World” singer had visited a Pokemon Cafe back in 2019 during a trip to Japan. At that time she was pregnant with Orlando Bloom‘s child.

Katy Perry also noted that Pokemon is her favourite cartoon and her favourite character is Pikachu since she can relate to the character. The singer said, “I’m really attached to the hero. I know there are others in the game, but I just found Pikachu to be really cute. I understand the story of Pikachu. On the surface, you might just think I’m just cute, have a couple of cute songs, but if you dig deeper, you’ll realize ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ is not just a fun little song!”

Apart from Katy Perry, several other musicians will also be involved with P25 Music. Moreover, the Pokemon Company planning to introduce several new Pokemon products, including a 25th anniversary Pokemon TCG line. The company will be releasing several new games, new premium items like a light-up replica Poke Ball, and collaboration with Pokemon Go.

