Kate Beckinsale HITS Back At A User Who Trolled Her For Dating Younger Men

Actress Kate Beckinsale has hit back at a troll who asked why she dates men who are old enough to be her children.

The 46-year-old was first linked to Goody Grace, 23, in April this year, and since then romance has been in the air, reports mirror.co.uk.

During the lockdown, they recently celebrated her lover’s 23rd birthday too.

One social media user asked: “Why do you keep dating guys that could be your children?”

The actress, who has a 21-year-old daughter, responded: “Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you.”

The “Underworld” star previously had a short-lived relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, 25. Last year, she had a brief fling with 24-year-old actor Matt Rife. In 2018, she was romantically linked to 31-year-old comedian Jack Whitehall.

