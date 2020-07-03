Hamilton Actor Daveed Diggs On How Black Lives Matter Movement Prompted Him To See The Musical From A Different Sight

Post garnering an overwhelming response for the trailer of the much-awaited Hamilton, the makers are all set to treat the fans of the musical with the film on eve of US Independence day by streaming it on Disney Plus Hotstar. Actor Daveed Diggs who will be playing characters of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, in a recent interview stated how the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement gave him a different sight to view the musical through a new lens.

Daveed Diggs who has bagged the prestigious Grammy award and Tony award for his performance in 2015 originated the roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the musical Hamilton, stated that how he got to view the show in two different perspectives. The original (2015) during Barrack Obama’s reign as president, and the latest (film version) during Donald Trump’s leadership.

As per a report from independent.ie, Daveed Diggs quoted to PA news agency, “It’s been nice to re-examine the show through a different lens. We were in a similar world but looking at it through a different lens here in the US when we were amid Obama’s presidency and now, Lord willing, toward the tail end of Trump’s presidency.”

“It’s a different lens through which to view the show and I think all art gets to be looked at through the eyes of the times that it is being viewed in, but, significantly, it’s coming out right now during a global pandemic and a global awakening about the long-lasting effects of slavery and the value of brown bodies and all of these things,” added the actor.

Daveed also stated that the makers have chosen the correct time to release Hamilton, as he said, “All of these(above mentioned) things are baked into the show as well, we are just talking about it through a different lens at the time, so I’m excited that it’s coming out now so that people can use it. It’s nice to see the protest signs (Black Lives Matter) that are quoting Hamilton, it’s a good thing.”

Hamilton is a musical drama film that is a live stage production recording of the Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn is inspired by the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow. The film is directed and produced by Thomas Kail and produced, written, and composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda also stars in the titular role of Treasury Secretary and Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, along with the original principal Broadway cast of the musical.

