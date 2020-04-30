Kanye West Paid $225K To Buy Back His Childhood House In Chicago!

Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West was recently named one of the members of the billionaires club with a net worth of 1.3 billion by Forbes. But did you know Kanye dropped $225k to buy back his childhood home in Chicago? Yes you read it right, the man is proud of his birth town and the story is adorable. Read on to know.

Kanye West was born in the South Shore neighbourhood where his heart still belongs. Kanye owns a house in Calabasas in California and a ranch in Wyoming, but still loves the house he grew up in, UN Chicago. The house which Kanye’s mom bought in the 1980s was sold in 2004. But the house was bought back by Kanye and Rhymefest in 2017 with plans of making it into a studio.

Turned out the two fell apart later and droped the plan. Called Art Of Culture Inc now, the house is finally Kanye’s and he has taken a permit to renovate it recently. The rapper bought the whole property for himself by paying a whooping $225k according WGN9 news. The report further states that the cost of repair is said to be $60,000.

Kanye was recently announced amongst the billionaires list by Forbes with a net worth of 1.3 billion. But later Kanye made to headlines when he revealed that the publication was off by a gap of $2 Billion.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!