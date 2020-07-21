Kanye West Needed 2,500 Signatures To Make It To Illinois Presidential Ballot But Could He Achieve The Feat? FIND OUT!

Rapper Kayne West shocked everyone when he announced on July 4 that he would be running for President in the November general elections. On Sunday, the songwriter had his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign. During the campaign, Kanye West ranted against abortion and pornography. He also argued policy with those in attendance and even broke down in tears at one point.

On Monday night, the Illinois Board of Elections confirmed with CBS 2 that Kanye West filed 412 petition sheets around 5 p.m. West needed 2,500 Illinois registered voters’ signatures. So if all the signatures are genuine, you will see Kanye West as an independent candidate on the ballot this coming November.

Reportedly, in a typical year, 25,000 signatures are needed, but because of the pandemic, independent and new-party candidates need fewer signatures this time.

On Sunday, Kanye West, in his first presidential event ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman. He said that the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.” He even delivered a lengthy monologue, touching on topics from abortion and pornography to religion, international trade and licensing deals.

On abortion, Kanye West said that while he believes it should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could be a way to discourage the practice.

Kayne West missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states. It was unclear if he was willing or be able to collect enough signatures required to be eligible in others. Last week, he qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot.

Kanye West needed to collect 10,000 signatures by noon Monday to appear on the South Carolina ballot, according to state law. The entertainer tweeted a list of locations around the Charleston area where petitions could be signed.

