Kanye West Is Trying To ‘Share The Workload’ With Kim Kardashian Making All Things PERFECT With Her

The news of trouble in Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s paradise due to Pandemic and lockdown has been doing rounds since weeks now. It was also been reported that the couple is seeking marriage counselling via Zoom app in a bid to save their marriage.

Now, the news coming in is that the couple is trying hard to be on the ‘same page’. Both Kim Kardashian & Kanye West have a different set of schedules and yet are supporting each other in the same.

A source close to US Weekly reported, “Sometimes they are on different pages. She gets up early and works out, and he is up late.” It’s also been reported that Kanye West is trying to share the workload with Kim Kardashian by “making sure Kim has some time to herself and to unwind.”

The source also added, “Kim is working out nonstop and doing her thing. Kanye is having a harder time because he does not have a regimented routine like Kim.”

Last month, it was being said about Kim that “She’s trying to be a great mom, focus on law school and her work commitments and it’s hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can.”

John Legend also recently opened up about his friendship with Kanye West. In a report published on IBTimes, John opened up about being at a different place than Kanye due to Donald Trump. He said, “I don’t think we’re less friends because of the Trump thing. I just think we’re doing our own thing. He’s up in Wyoming [where West owns a $14 million ranch]. I’m here in L.A. We’ve both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it’s just part of the natural cycle of life.”

