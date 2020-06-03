Johnny Depp Fans, Here’s A Good News About Fantastic Beasts 3’s Shooting!

After Harry Potter movies, JK Rowling took us back to the magical world of Hogwarts with Fantastic Beasts. This time, Johnny Depp played the bad guy and damn, he’s no less evil than Voldemort! So far two films of the franchise are out and fans are eagerly waiting for the third one.

Along with Johnny Depp, Fantastic Beasts movies also star Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller and Alison Sudol. The first two parts are Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald. Depp portrays the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald who caused a wreck in Hogwarts’ world before Voldermort.

Coming to the good news, due to the lockdown, the shooting of many films were stalled. The latest reports suggest that the British Film Commission and the British Film Institute have allowed shoots to resume. But the shooting of films will happen under certain rules and begin in July, reports The Guardian. The makers of Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp and Jude Law’s Fantastic Beasts 3 are keen to start shooting. Robert Pattinson’s The Batman makers also want to resume their shoot in London.

The bill shared by the British Film Commission and the British Film Institute reads – “This is a green light that signals that the UK is open for business again for film and high-end TV production. Many productions have to get up and running again in the next two months or they won’t get made this year as they rely on summer weather and conditions.”

Meanwhile, there were reports that due to Amber Heard controversy, Johnny Depp’s future in Fantastic Beasts 3 is in danger. However, the makers have not made any such official statement. Looks like fans will get to witness Newt Scamander-Albus Dumbledore’s face-off with Depp’s Gellert Grindelwald in 2021!

