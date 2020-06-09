Kanye West Helps With $2 Million To George Floyd & Other Victims’ Families!

The Black Lives Matter movement is proving to be a revolutionary one across the globe. The death of George Floyd has sparked the racism debate like never before and many renowned figures are showing their open support for the protests. During such a time of rebel, rapper Kanye West has come up with a different initiative.

Not just George Floyd, but several others have become the victim of racism in the recent past. For the families of such unfortunate victims, Kanye West has made a donation $2 million. As per several reports, he has helped the families of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

As per the report in CNN, the donation is inclusive of legal help for victim families. Kanye West has also raised an education fund for George Floyd’s 6-years-old daughter, Gianna Floyd. He will also be aiding black-owned businesses with financial contributions in his hometown of Chicago.

For the unversed, George Floyd died on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground using his knee. He kept his knee on Floyd’s neck during his arrest, which led to his death. Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd’s arrest and resulting death have since been fired, arrested and charged in a criminal case.

After sharing his way to support Black Lives Matter movement, Kanye West joined protesters to march on Chicago’s South Side. Last month, his wife Kim Kardashian spoke out against the injustice through an Instagram post.

