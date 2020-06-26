Kanye West Back On Twitter After A Gap Of Over Three Months

Hollywood rapper and billionaire Kanye West who shares over a whopping 29 million followers on Twitter, is active on the microblogging site after a gap of over 3 three months. It was only a few hours back the star rapper shared two posts on his Twitter handle.

Kanye West had been missing on Twitter since March right before the COVID-19 crisis. The popular rapper and fashion mogul was missed by his fans dearly. It wasn’t for the first time where Kanye went inactive on social media for such a long time.

Earlier too Kanye West has been in news for deactivating his social media handles without a valid reason. As per a report from October 2018 by People.com, Kanye who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder for which he takes strict medication. But he goes off his meds, he goes haywire and tends to publish rant after rant on social media. Following which he has been victim to trolls on several occasions.

Kanye West was in news earlier this month all across after joining the protest of #BlackLivesMatter at his hometown in Chicago following the brutal killing of George Floyd.

Kanye West has also pledged to cover legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families. The rapper will also be aiding black-owned businesses with financial contributions in his hometown of Chicago. And for his donation of $ 2 Million to charities associated with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, the three recent black men, and women killed by police officers.

