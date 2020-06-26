Stranger Things Fame Millie Bobby Brown AKA Eleven & Sadie Sink AKA Max Singing ‘You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone’ Will Make You Miss Your BFF So Bad

If there’s anything more popular than the story plot of Netflix’s Stranger Things, it’s the friendship that the kids in the show possess. The show stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Madie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin in pivotal roles.

We are all very versed with their beautiful friendships from Stranger Things and the video of the same are quite popular on social media.

Millie Bobby Brown aka Eleven’s friendship with the OG gang was very popular from season one but in the second season, she got a new friend who helped her dump Mike Wheeler’s a** in the third season.

Yes, it none other than Millie Bobby Brown aka Eleven and Sadie Sink aka Max’s friendship.

We love Stranger Things bloopers are they are our forever favourites to watch but there’s an old video of Millie and Sadie singing ‘When I’m Gone’ by Anna Kendrick from Pitch Perfect.

Take a look at the video here:

Millie Bobby Brown & Sadie Sink singing Cup Song from Pitch Perfect by Anna Kendrick ❤️#strangerthings #milliebobbybrown #sadiesink pic.twitter.com/iPt7i9iJYv — Netflix Diaries. (@netflxdiaries) June 19, 2020

Now, we all know that Millie is an amazing singer but Sadie’s singing skills came as a surprise to us.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Millie Bobby Brown is working on her solo album in the lockdown. She’s all set to release her first album and we can’t wait to see her rapping like a QUEEN.

Did you like the video? Let us know in the comments section below.

