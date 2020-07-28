Justice League: Zack Synder Reveals He Was NOT Involved In Bringing Joss Whedon On Board

Everything happening around the Justice League has been getting a lot of mileage. Adding to the buzz is Zack Snyder who has now revealed that he was not involved in bringing Joss Whedon on board after he stepped down from the theatrical version. The filmmaker has also revealed that he will not be using any shot from Whedon’s version in the Snyder cut, below are all the details.

For the unversed, Justice League was set on a huge scale and was touted to bring the complete DC universe together. While the hype was intense, the original director Zack Snyder had to step down due to personal tragedy. Joss Whedon took over the project. The film hit the shores and did not perform as expected. It even got mixed reviews from the critics.

Now, Zack Snyder, who is gearing for the Snyder cut of Justice League, attended the JusticeCon. Making many revelations, he said that he would not feature Whedon’s work at all.

Zack Snyder said, “There is no chance on Earth that I will use a shot that was made after I left the movie. I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire, before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph.”

Further, Zack Snyder said that he has not seen the Joss Whedon version of the Justice League. He went on to call the film a Frankenstein Monster as it had parts of his shot portions and Whedon’s updates.

Further, he revealed that the decision to bring Joss Whedon on-board was not his but the committee. When asked, he said, “by committee.”

The Zack Snyder cut of Justice League is set to hit HBO max in 2021. The hype around it is too high, and the anticipation is massive. Zack even released a teaser of the same that had The Superman in a black suit.

