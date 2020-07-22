When we heard Thanos in the Avengers saga, his voice complemented his giant purple physique. Justice League: Snyder Cut has its Thanos in Darkseid played by Ray Porter. Thanos’ voice played a different character for itself when it came to solidarity.

Now, a fan has mashed up Ray Porter’s voice from his Audible original The Sandman and monster’ed it up to match what Darkseid could sound like. Well, it isn’t going to be exactly the same but Ray Porter sharing this on his Twitter account gives it a certain kind of authenticity.

Just give it a listen for yourself and tell us how can’t we compare this with Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

Ray Porter recently had a conversation with Lightcast about playing Darkseid in Justice League: Snyder Cut. He said, “It felt amazing. I definitely knew I was part of something enormous. But the way Zack works, and the general attitude of everyone who’s worked so closely with him for so many years, is really positive. It was a very kind, friendly, happy set. And great work was getting done…I will say that the lycra mocap suit didn’t feel great. Ciarán [Hinds] and I both looked odd in our lycra mocap suits.”

He also talked in detail about the voice of Darkseid and said, “I went through a few different vocal gymnastics trying to figure out the voice. I will admit I didn’t know the character incredibly well right up to the point of being cast…It was never something I was incredibly aware of…so I didn’t know all of the canon. Fortunately, I happened to be on a set with people like Zack and Chris [Terrio]…I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who understands all of the weird concatenations of that canon better than those people. So there was always that steady information. I needed to be understandable. But it needed to be a voice that was not of this Earth. And that was what I tried to go for.”

What do you think about this ‘close to the original’ voice of Justice League: Snyder Cut’s Darkseid? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

