Deadpool Ryan Reynolds & ‘Nick Fury’ Samuel L Jackson Are All Set To Make You LOL With New Series, Read DEETS!

When talented actors come together, the result is outstanding. That’s what we have to say about ‘Deadpool’ Ryan Reynolds and ‘Nick Fury’ Samuel L Jackson coming together.

Imagine, what an amazing outcome it will be when Deadpool meets Nick Fury? While we have to wait longer to see them in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, they have signed another project. Well, before you get excited, we would like to clarify that their popular Marvel characters aren’t coming together. Both Ryan and Samuel will join forces for a new project titled, “Futha Mucka”. We know, it sounds like an anagram to ‘motherf*****!

As reported by Collider, Futha Mucka will be an animated comedy series. Both Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson will play themselves in it. In the series, our beloved Deadpool will be suffering a minor mishap. Nick Fury, aka Samuel, will play his primary caregiver during these times. However, shit gets weird when this happens.

Jim and Brian Kehoe create the series Futha Mucka. Anonymous Content and Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort banner will co-produce the animated series.

We know that The Avengers’ Nick Fury aka Samuel L Jackson and Deadpool star Ryan have an incredible sense of humour. Now that they are starring in a series together, it is undoubtedly going to be a laughter riot. We don’t know if we will get to see them in any MCU film together, but this will make their fans happy AF!

