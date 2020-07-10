Justice League: JK Simmons REVEALS His Excitement & Offers Whatever Help Needed For Snyder Cut

JK Simmons, who was seen playing the role of Commissioner Jordan in Justice League, is all set to do whatever is required for him to be a part of Zack Snyder’s Cut. Back in 2017, the movie was liked majorly by the fans of the DC Universe. Apart from that particular zone, it received pretty much-mixed reviews.

Zack Snyder stepped out of the film back in time for personal reasons. Finally, after resisting for years, Warner Bros. has decided to release the Snyder Cut of the film in 2021. Since the announcement was made a couple of months ago, fans have been going crazy for the same.

JK Simmons, in a conversation with ScreenRant, told “Well, the Snyder cut is happening now at long last, as DC fans know. I’m excited that I’m a part of it. As far as I know, I’ve already done everything I have to do to be a part of Zack’s cut, which is to tell Zack, ‘Yes, I want to be a part of your cut.’ If there’s additional dialogue recording or additional shooting or whatever, I’d be happy to do it.”

With the news of Snyder Cut of Justice League coming out soon, David Ayer also had expressed interest in making his own version of Suicide Squad, reports variety.com.

“My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It’s exhausting getting your a** kicked for a film that got the ‘Edward Scissorhands’ treatment. The film I made has never been seen,” he wrote on Twitter.

The super-villain team-up movie was panned badly at the time of the release. Since the release, Ayer has been vocal about how his original vision for the film had been majorly reworked.

Meanwhile, a sequel to the movie is in development but without Ayer. Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn is on board to take forward the film franchise, which features Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!