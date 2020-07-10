Brad Pitt Spotted Leaving Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie’s House Yet Again & We’re As Confused As You’re

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are busy prepping for their twins birthday. Vivienne and Knox are turning 12 on July 12, 2020, and therefore this was the second time the Fight Club actor was spotted at ex-wife’s house in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.

Brad Pitt was seen riding his rare BMW motorcycle yet again and damn, he looked so handsome in the same.

Look at that smile, you guys:

Brad Pitt wore a pair of denim with a black and orange zipper jacket. The Fight Club actor wore a white inside of the jacket and paired it with white sneaker shoes.

A source close to People Magazine revealed that “It’s taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point.”

Meanwhile, recently during an interview with Vogue Angelina Jolie spoke about separation with Brad Pitt and said, “I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.”

At last, they are happy and that’s what matters.

We can’t wait for more pictures coming our way in the near future as it’s the Fight Club actor’s twins birthday day after. We are sure Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have planned something great for all their kids.

