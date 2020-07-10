Brie Larson has won over audiences globally with her portrayal of Captain Marvel in her titular film. But what has gotten the frenzy of the fans is a new video that the actress has dropped on her Instagram handle.

Brie Larson is seen crooning to Ariana Grande’s ‘Be Alright’ in her latest Instagram video and fans just can’t keep calm. The actress has recently become very active on social media handle, including launching her own YouTube Channel.

Check out Brie Larson crooning to Be Alright here:

Meanwhile, as Brie Larson launched her own YT channel, she also claimed that she has been an introvert all her life. The actress said that she will use the source to share more details about herself and her life with her fans.

In her first-ever video announcing her channel, Brie Larson was heard saying, “YouTube has been a place where I have learned so much. Whether it’s been how to use my printer or it’s been watching how to be a considerate activist, this is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter.”

Further opening-up on what motivated her to start her own channel, the Captain Marvel actress said, “For me, my baseline has been, I’m an introvert with asthma. Like, that’s been my story for myself… I’m introverted, I’m scared, I have social anxiety. And through, in particular, playing Captain Marvel, that like kind of wiped clean those titles I had for myself and made me go, ‘Woah, I’m not that anymore’.”

Brie Larson captioned the video as, “Thank you for watching my first YouTube video! It was so great learning from all of those who joined – make sure to follow them … Leave a comment letting me know which creators I should work with as well, please! I’m so excited about this journey — be sure to let me know what you want to see. Like or Subscribe if you want or don’t. It’s up to you!”

While Brie Larson singing in her Insta post was just what we needed amid the lockdown gloom, do leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

