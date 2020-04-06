JUST IN! Have Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston ALREADY Welcomed Their Twins Via Surrogacy?

Ever since Friends actress Jennifer Aniston and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor Brad Pitt reunited during SAG awards 2020, the rumours of them getting back as a couple is only getting stronger with every passing day. The couple has reportedly already opted for surrogacy and is expecting twins.

Going by the recent development of the news reports, the couple has already become parents and welcomed their baby twins. Earlier, we reported that Sarah Jessica Parker’s former surrogate, Michelle Ross’ is the one carrying Brad and Jen’s twins. The international outlet cites that Michelle has shared a picture of twins on her social media handle and is reportedly Brad and Jen’s twins.

A source close to the outlet stated that “Jen and Brad have stopped short of confirming any baby news because it’s so sensitive and private. The unspoken message is that they’ll tell people when they’re ready, and that’s being respected among their close friends and confidants.” They want to keep it ‘under the radar’.

Brad who is already a father of six with Angelina Jolie has prior experience with kids, is ready to change the diapers again. “Jen has been reassured she’ll be a natural so there’s no need to worry or panic. This will be the most beautiful time in their lives, something they’ve both dreamed about for literally decades, and now it’s happening they’re beyond ecstatic,” the source claims.

We can’t wait for the couple to share the good news with the entire world and make it official!

