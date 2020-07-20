Joker: Joaquin Phoenix Shines As Bright As The TREMENDOUS Box Office Numbers In These BTS Pictures & We’re Mesmerized!

Back in 2008, Heath Ledger created history with The Dark Knight when he played the iconic character of Joker. Likewise, Joaquin Phoenix created history last year with the release of Todd Phillips’ Joker and shattered so many box office records. He played the character of Arthur Fleck and he was so darn amazing in the film and won an Oscar for the Best Actor.

Sharing some behind the scenes pictures of Joker, Todd shared it on his Instagram account and captioned it, “A couple more cool BTS shots. Mainly cause you guys keep asking for them. All 📸 taken by my man @nikotavernise. #joker”

Joaquin Phoenix looks mesmerising as ever in these Joker BTS pictures and we couldn’t have asked for a better way to start the week. Take a look at the pictures here:

Did y’all get the goosebumps remembering this particular scene from the movie? It’s INSANE. The feeling!

Joker by far is the darkest villain in the history of DC and there couldn’t have been a better choice than Joaquin Phoenix to play the character in the film. The film also featured Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Phoenix is expecting his first child with girlfriend Rooney Mara, the news first broke in May 2020.

Congratulations to Joaquin Phoenix for creating world-breaking records with his film, Joker, and also on becoming a father soon!

We definitely can’t wait to see his little bundle of joy!

