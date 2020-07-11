Joker Actor Joaquin Phoenix Urges Slaughterhouse Workers to Report Abuse, Wants To Expose Cruel Treatments!

In a latest development, Joaquin Phoenix has joined Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF)’s “Report Animal Ag” campaign. It is a whistleblower platform for people working in the meat industry to come forward anonymously and report the abuses they witness at their workplace. The scope of the campaign includes animal cruelty, improper disposal of animals, and worker safety violations.

Joaquin Phoenix is a brilliant actor who is known for his epic performances. He has even received an Academy Award for his 2019 film Joker, which is widely appreciated. Phoenix always takes a stand for animal rights and enjoys immense popularity in the animal rights community for his passionate activism.

“Despite the animal agribusiness industry’s flagrant disregard for worker safety as COVID-19 ravages slaughterhouses, a surge of whistleblowers—under the constant threat of employer retaliation—are coming forward with information about the mass killing of animals and disposal practices that have severe environmental implications,” Joaquin Phoenix shared in a media release.

Joaquin Phoenix further added that whistleblowers are instrumental in helping the animal protection organisations to recognise, investigate, document, and expose the cruel treatments.

On 28th April, US President Donald Trump gave green light to reopen the slaughterhouses by issuing an executive order. And despite the increasing number of cases of COVID 19, almost all slaughterhouses got reopened by 9th June. As a result, the positive cases of COVID 19 in the meat industry are rising dramatically.

