Avengers: Endgame Trivia #102: From Thai Food To Sherlock, Everything That Was On Chris Evans’ Captain America’s Catch-Up List!

Chris Evans bid goodbye to Marvel Cinematic Universe last year. With Avengers: Endgame, his journey with MCU as Steve Rogers/Captain America ended. Now, all his fans can do is rewatch the films and enjoy his performance. For almost 10 years, Evans won hearts as the fierce Avenger.

For Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, life hasn’t been easy. As seen in Captain America: The First Avenger, due to his physical appearance, people didn’t take him seriously. But his passion to fight for the country made him Captain America during the 1940s. He found love in Peggy Carter. Sadly, by the end of the film, everything turns horrible. Because of Red Skull, he ends up in a plane mishap. Our beloved Cap is stuck in the ice for 70 years.

When Steve wakes up after 70 years, he finds himself in the modern world. Everything is new to him. After struggling with modern life in The Avengers, he made a point to keep a diary. He used to write down everything that’s popular. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, we got a glimpse of that diary. But ever wondered what more was on that ‘catch-up’ list? Well, you will be surprised. In our Avengers: Endgame Trivia #102 today, we will tell you all.

This is one of the interesting Avengers: Endgame facts so far on Captain America. It will help to understand what he watched and wrote down and how adapted to the modern world. Firstly, Steve Rogers’ lift varied from country to country. His list included Thai Food, Star Wars, Star Trek, Nirvana (Band), Rocky (1976) (Rocky II (1979)?) and Troubleman (Soundtrack). For the US version, the list was – I Love Lucy (1951), Moon Landing, Berlin Wall (Up + Down), Steve Jobs (Apple), Disco. UK Version list – The Beatles, Sir Sean Connery, and Sherlock (2010).

The Avengers: Endgame star’s Australian version included AC/DC, space travel, Steve Irwin, Skippy (1968) and Tim Tams. Italian version – Vasco Rossi, Ferrari’s victories at F1 Grand Prix, and Roberto Benigni. French version – 1998 World Cup, Louis de Funès, Coluche, The Fifth Element (1997), and Daft Punk. Russian version – Yuri Gagarin, Vladimir Vysotskiy, and Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears (1980). Brazilian version – Wagner Moura, Ayrton Senna, Xuxa, and Mamonas Assassinas. South Korean version – Oldboy (2003), Dance Dance Revolution, the 2002 World Cup, and soccer player Ji Sung Park. Spanish version – Rafael Nadal, Chupa Chups (a popular candy brand), Héroes del Silencio (Band), 1978 Constitution, and Camilo José Cela (Nobel Prize winner).

The catch-up list in Mexican version had Nobel Prize winner Octavio Paz and astronaut Rodolfo Neri Vela. Latin American – mention Shakira, Chilean Miner’s Rescue, and Maradona’s Hand of God.

It is said that this list keeps changing on the basis of the countries in which the film screened. Well, from Winter Soldier to Avengers: Endgame, Steve did work hard to stay up-to-date with the pop culture.

