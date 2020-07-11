Ellen DeGeneres is probably going through the worst phase of her life. The US host is under the radar but for all the wrong reasons. It began with The Ellen Show staff calling her out for non-payment of dues. Adding on, Nikkie de Jager and her ex-bodyguard shared their ill experiences too. Now, her marriage with Portia de Rossi is said to be in trouble.

For a while now, rumours have been rife that there’s trouble in the paradise. Rumours suggested that the worldwide backlash has been really stressful for the host. Owing to it all, she has been taking out all the frustration on wife Portia. Several reports even stated that they are heading for a $500 million divorce.

If certain reports are to be believed, Ellen DeGeneres’ dominant behaviour is turning to be a constant issue. By now, it is widely known that she is used to being a little authoritative. But the same issue at her house is being problematic. She has previously pushed her staff way too much, but Portia isn’t willing to abide by the same.

A source close to Woman’s Day last month revealed the same. “Ellen’s always been, shall we say determined. But the past few years, she’s crossed the line and pushed her staff way too hard,” began the source.

Portia de Rossi is reportedly having a tough time dealing with it. “Ellen has always had the upper hand over Portia and that’s the way she likes it. She bosses her around like nobody’s business and Portia puts up with it because she feels like Ellen gave her this luxurious existence in mansions and all the pet horses she could ever dream of. You can’t blame Portia if she doesn’t want to leave her. Ellen’s one of the most well connected, wealthy, and powerful people in Hollywood and could easily run Portia out town if they were to break-up,” adds the source.

However, sources close to Gossip Cop has debunked these rumours. According to them, Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia are happy and content together.

